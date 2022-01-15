Letter: In sports world, rules apply and players accept defeat

The annual opening of the international signing period has been nicknamed "Jesse Sanchez Day" because of the attention, care, insight and depth of coverage MLB.com baseball writer Jesse Sanchez has brought to that market and the talents it introduces to baseball and baseball fans. In a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball, recorded a few days after the Jan. 15 opening of the international market, Sanchez talks with St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold about the challenges that faced players and scouts alike as they negotiated deals and identified players during a global pandemic. More than just the calendar shifted. Sanchez also offers a scouting report on the prized signing by the Cardinals -- switch-hitting shortstop Jonathan Mejia, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic. Plus, the two writers detail how the Cardinals scouted and ultimately signed Won-Bin Cho, the teenage slugger from South Korea who is also the first amateur player from Asia to sign with the Cardinals.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO