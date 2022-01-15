ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: In sports world, rules apply and players accept defeat

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is why I enjoy sports more than politics: There are usually two teams, they play a finite amount of time, there are rules, and those rules are enforced by referees who have the final say. There...

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A look at some of the top ski moments in Olympic history

With the 2022 Beijing Olympics approaching, Curated looked back into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard and Team USA archives to relive the greatest moments in Olympic ski history. Watch now: 'They just don't quit,' Berube says of the Blues. Ten Hochman: On James Earl Jones’ birthday, celebrating his famous ‘Field...
Times Record News

Vote for TRN Sports Player of the Week

Each week, some of the area's top athletes will be chosen for the TRN Sports Player of the Week poll. Voting will conclude at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. Athletes are chosen from results and stats reported by their respective coaches. Winners will receive a certificate commemorating their selection. Believe your...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: Covering the Globe with Jesse Sanchez

The annual opening of the international signing period has been nicknamed "Jesse Sanchez Day" because of the attention, care, insight and depth of coverage MLB.com baseball writer Jesse Sanchez has brought to that market and the talents it introduces to baseball and baseball fans. In a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball, recorded a few days after the Jan. 15 opening of the international market, Sanchez talks with St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold about the challenges that faced players and scouts alike as they negotiated deals and identified players during a global pandemic. More than just the calendar shifted. Sanchez also offers a scouting report on the prized signing by the Cardinals -- switch-hitting shortstop Jonathan Mejia, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic. Plus, the two writers detail how the Cardinals scouted and ultimately signed Won-Bin Cho, the teenage slugger from South Korea who is also the first amateur player from Asia to sign with the Cardinals.
Radar Online.com

Michael Phelps Responds To Trans Woman Competing On Women's Swim Team, 'Sports Should Be Played On An Even Playing Field'

Michael Phelps has spoken out regarding the current controversy over the fact that a transgender woman has joined a women’s swim team and has been shattering records, and although the Olympic swimmer recognizes the situation to be “very complicated,” he also emphasized his belief that sports need a “level playing field.”
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: American woman wins World Cup bobsled title

German sleds swept the medals in the women’s World Cup bobsled finale of the season Sunday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. But Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. clinched the season-long points title. Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz won Sunday, followed by Mariama Jamanka and Kira Lupperheide. Laura Nolte and...
markerzone.com

TENSIONS RUN HIGH AFTER REPORTS OF RACIST REMARKS HURLED AT TWO CANADIAN PLAYERS IN SLOVAKIA (W/VIDEO)

Two Canadian players are at the centre of an incident in the Slovak Extraliga that ended with reports of police being called in. On Sunday, HK Spišská Nová Ves and HK Dukla Michalovce met for the fifth time this season, with Michalovce winning 3-1. However, it was what happened at the end that is being given the most attention. An equipment manager with Michalovce is accused of yelling racist remarks at Matt Petgrave and Arvin Atwal, both Canadians and people of colour. Members of Spišská Nová Ves can be seen in the video below chasing members of Michalovce back to the dressing room following the final buzzer.
