Mild with more sunshine to end weekend
DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear Saturday night with mild overnight lows in the middle 20s. Wind will be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine is back for Sunday afternoon with mild temperatures lingering across the area. Highs will make it into the lower 50s with a light northerly wind.Friday snowfall totals for Denver metro
The temperatures continue to climb for the start of the week with abundant sunshine. Highs near the 60-degree mark on Monday and stay in the middle 50s for Tuesday afternoon.
Extra clouds arrive on Wednesday with the small chance for a few flurries through the late evening hours. Cooler temperatures in the 40s return for the end of the week with clearing skies. Highs are back to the 50-degree mark on Saturday with mainly sunny skies.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0