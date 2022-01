Rita Moreno is the first Latinx actress to win an Oscar. It was her performance in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise 1961 film of West Side Story as Anita that garnered her the win. Since Moreno’s historic win, there has only been nine Latina actresses nominated for an Academy Award, and Ariana DeBose may just be the tenth–and a shoe in to win. DeBose was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a supporting actress, and she manifested this moment. “It’s not that you don’t believe something different could happen for you, but you put it out in the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO