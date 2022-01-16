ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Q4 GDP growth seen hitting 1-1/2-year low, raising heat on policymakers

By Kevin Yao
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shZzV_0dmxM2EO00

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's economy likely grew at the slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, dragged by weaker demand due to a property downturn, curbs on debt and strict COVID-19 measures, raising heat on policymakers to roll out more easing steps.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.6% in October-December from a year earlier - the weakest pace since the second quarter of 2020 and slowing from 4.9% in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

On a quarterly basis, growth is forecast to rise to 1.1% in the fourth quarter from 0.2% in July-September.

For 2021, GDP likely expanded 8.0%, which would be the highest annual growth in a decade, partly due to the low base set in 2020, when the economy was jolted by COVID-19 and stringent lockdowns.

The government is due to release the GDP data, along with December activity data, on Monday at 0200 GMT.

The world's second-largest economy, which cooled over the course of last year, faces multiple headwinds in 2022, including persistent property weakness and a fresh challenge from the recent local spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Exports, which were one of the few areas of strength in 2021, are also expected to slow, while the government is seen continuing its clampdown on industrial emissions. read more

Policymakers have vowed to head off a sharper slowdown, ahead of a key Communist Party Congress late this year.

The central bank is set to unveil more easing steps, though it will likely favour injecting more cash into the economy rather than cutting interest rates too aggressively, policy insiders and economists said. read more

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to deliver more modest easing steps, including cutting banks' reserve requirement ratios the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) - the benchmark lending rate.

Analysts at ANZ said in a note that they saw a possibility that the central bank will cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday.

Policymakers have also pledged to step up fiscal support for the economy, speeding up local government special bond issuance to spur infrastructure investment and planning more tax cuts.

"We might see a larger effect of the monetary and fiscal easing only in the second half of 2022 due to the transmission lags of these policies," analysts at Natixis said in a note.

"The recent monetary easing and the stabilization of PMI (factory activity) have indicated such a direction, but more efforts are needed to boost fixed asset investment."

Growth is likely to slow to 5.2% in 2022, according to the poll.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's births fall in 2021, as workforce shrinks

The number of babies born in China continued to shrink last year in a decade-long trend, official data showed Monday, as a declining workforce adds pressure to the ruling Communist Party s ambitions to boost national wealth and global influence.Some 10.6 million babies were born, down 12% from the 12 million tallied for 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the data showed.The decline in birth rates could undercut the ruling party's plans to develop technology and self-sustaining economic growth...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Infrastructure#Omicron#Communist Party Congress#Lpr#Anz
The Independent

Asia shares mostly lower as investors mull likely rate hike

Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.53, or 1.8%, to $85.35 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.70 to $83.82 per barrel on Monday.Brent crude the basis for pricing international oil, added $1.20 to $87.68 a barrel. Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appeared to show the aftermath of the attack, which...
WORLD
Boston Globe

China’s births hit historic low, a political problem for Beijing

China said Monday that its birthrate plummeted for a fifth-straight year in 2021, moving the world’s most populous country closer to the potentially seismic moment when its population will begin to shrink and hastening a demographic crisis that could undermine its economy and even its political stability. The falling...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Mexico's economy slips in December, raising specter of recession

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely shrank 0.2% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary official estimate showed on Tuesday, stirring concerns the country may have slipped into a recession in the second half of 2021. The figures from national statistics agency...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK jobs market shrugs off Omicron as number of payrolled workers soars to record

Britain’s jobs market strengthened further last month despite the Omicron variant of coronavirus hitting the UK and the Government’s Plan B restrictions, official figures show.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of UK payrolled workers jumped by a record 184,000 month on month, or 0.6%, in December to 29.5 million.The figures also reveal that in the three months to November the unemployment rate fell back almost to where it was pre-Covid to 4.1% from 4.2% in the previous quarter.The ONS said the number of people employed is now 1.4%, or 409,000, above levels seen before the pandemic.But...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official

China's birth rate plummeted to a record low last year, official data showed Monday, as analysts warn that faster-than-expected ageing could deepen economic growth concerns. "It also indicates China's potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected," he said.
WORLD
Reuters

Gold slips on stronger dollar, yields as focus turns to Fed meet

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields strengthened with investors turning their attention to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for more signals on its rate hike timeline. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,813.08 per ounce by 13:49 ET (1849...
BUSINESS
Reuters

C$ outshines G10 peers as oil posts multi-year high

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2014 and investors bet that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates as soon as next week. The loonie was trading 0.1%...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wage growth outstripped by soaring inflation as cost of living squeeze hits

Britons have seen rises in their pay packets lag behind soaring inflation for the first time in more than a year as the squeeze on UK households tightens.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including bonuses, rose by 4.2% in the three months to November.But with inflation hitting an eye-watering 5.1% in November, this means that real wages failed to keep up with the rising cost of living for the first time since July 2020.It comes as sky-high energy bill increases are adding to rising costs across the board and intensifies the pressure on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks sink, notably tech, as Treasury yields jump

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs and equity markets tumbled on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2%, as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to tackle fast-rising inflation by tightening monetary policy. The dollar hit a six-day high as Treasury...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market slides as rising bond yields scare investors

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight weeks the day before, as a jump in U.S. Treasury debt yields reduced the attractiveness of stocks, particularly those in the high-growth technology sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (LYC.AX) posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as demand for metals used in electric vehicles (EVs) grew amid a global push for reducing carbon emissions. The prices of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power EV motors,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ falls

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to retreat on Wednesday, tracking a drop in their Wall Street peers, while local commodity stocks are expected to come under pressure as a rising dollar and U.S. Treasury yields weigh on copper and gold prices. The local share price index futures...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy