Former Red Sox reliver Jonathan Papelbon never officially retired. Jonathan Papelbon is eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year and he has an interesting case for being considered as one of the greatest closers of his generation. Not only is he the all-time saves leader in Boston Red Sox history, his 368 career saves place him in the top-10 in MLB history. There’s just one problem with his candidacy. Papelbon isn’t technically retired.

