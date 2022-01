Collin Morikawa is confident he can bounce back quickly from a rare disappointment as he eyes another shot at the world number one spot this week.Morikawa squandered a five-shot lead on the final day at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, costing him the chance to supplant Jon Rahm as the world’s top player.It was an unfamiliar setback for the American who at the age of 24 has already claimed two major titles and last year won what is now the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.The current world number two has another opportunity to move...

