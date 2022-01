James Tarr discusses the good and bad of this classic Soviet design. The AK has the reputation for being the most reliable military-style rifle in the history of the universe. We’ve all heard the stories, bury it in mud and it works. Shoot it until the handguards catch fire and it works. Submerge it inside a Spanish galleon in salt water for 272 years until it’s furry with rust and it works. Dunk it in a lava flow, wait for the stone to harden, chip it out, and it works. In truth, it is a reliable design, but it can, and does fail, just like anything man-made.

MILITARY ・ 15 DAYS AGO