LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Kellen Henze is the starting quarterback for the Eastland-Pearl City Co-Op, a State finalist golfer, utility infielder, outfielder on the baseball diamond, but where he really shines is on the hardwood. “Whichever sport is in season I tend to like the best, but overall I would say basketball is my favorite,” […]

LANARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO