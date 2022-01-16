No. 8 disc golfer in the world competes in annual Bay County Kickoff tournament

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 8 ranked disc golfer in the world, Matthew Orum, competed in the annual Bay County Kickoff tournament at the Majette course on Saturday.

The disc golfer from Mobile, Alabama, made his second appearance participating in a tournament at Majette, as he won the second annual Monster Mash in October.

Orum has traveled all over the country competing but said he loves playing in Bay County and projects major growth for the sport in the Panhandle.

“I see the growth of the game in Florida,” Orum said. “I see Florida is now hitting a growth that it’s never had and I feel like Florida being seasonal, all year round it will be a good place. Disc golf will be booming here shortly, so I’d like to be involved with the growth of it.”

Orum won the Bay County Kickoff, posting a score of 24 under, remaining undefeated at the course.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.