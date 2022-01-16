ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

No. 8 disc golfer in the world competes in annual Bay County Kickoff tournament

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdLR9_0dmxKsop00

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 8 ranked disc golfer in the world, Matthew Orum, competed in the annual Bay County Kickoff tournament at the Majette course on Saturday.

The disc golfer from Mobile, Alabama, made his second appearance participating in a tournament at Majette, as he won the second annual Monster Mash in October.

Orum has traveled all over the country competing but said he loves playing in Bay County and projects major growth for the sport in the Panhandle.

“I see the growth of the game in Florida,” Orum said. “I see Florida is now hitting a growth that it’s never had and I feel like Florida being seasonal, all year round it will be a good place. Disc golf will be booming here shortly, so I’d like to be involved with the growth of it.”

Orum won the Bay County Kickoff, posting a score of 24 under, remaining undefeated at the course.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Blountstown girls weightlifting wins first-ever district championship

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown girl’s weightlifting team won their first-ever district championship in Altha on Wednesday. Team scores from 1A District 3: Blountstown-53 Wewahitchka-43 Marianna-39 Altha-37 Liberty County-26 Port St Joe-20 Franklin County-2 Blountstown individual scores: Layla Goins, Champion, 110 weight class Aubree Whitfield, Runner Up, 101 weight class Kim Nowling, Runner Up, […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

FSU to host 32nd annual Torch Run this Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all runners and walkers! Florida State University’s Panama City campus will host their Torch Run Saturday, January 22 for students, alumni and friends. The race will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Holley Academic Center and wind through the campuses of FSU PC and Gulf Coast State College. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Golfer
WMBB

Freeport’s Elijah Joseph showing off behind the arc this season

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport junior Elijah Joseph has been an offensive weapon for the basketball team this season. On Tuesday morning, Joseph was third in the entire state for three pointers made with 71 total this season. “Truly amazing. I’m so blessed to be up there on that category, I just hope to keep […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast women’s basketball takes down No. 16 Chipola

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team took down No. 16 Chipola 76-67 on Monday night. Commodores Anaya Boyd led the team with 24 points. Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Rory Kuhn said the win was huge for them. It felt good, obviously. You know, they’re number 16 in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Former Blountstown football players honored at MLK Day event

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – As part of Blountstown’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, the community took the time to honor some individuals, including four former football players who all won national championships in their college careers. One of them, who was there in person, was former Blountstown and Florida A&M player Derit Godwin. He […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/20/22

A cold front will push through northwest Florida today, producing scattered showers and storms. Its progression, however, has slowed which will result in a delayed arrival time. Most of the rain should be gone by mid-late afternoon. Behind the front, much colder air will settle across the Deep South. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s the next couple days. A hard freeze is possible in the morning early next week, too.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Panhandle favorite makes list of top 100 restaurants

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local oyster bar made the cut for top 100 restaurants in 2022. The review website Yelp created the list based on feedback from their users. The number one restaurant was Cocina Madrigal, in Phoenix, Arizona. Everything is made from scratch in the Mexican hotspot and Yelp says “favorites […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

WATCH: News 13 viewer’s dog loves the Pledge of the Day

Vernon, Fla. (WMBB) — A News 13 viewer’s dog named Tater has a hilarious reaction to the News 13 Pledge of the Day segment. Every day on News 13 This Morning, students from local schools are shown saying the Pledge of the Allegiance, and Tater, a nine-month-old Feist dog loves it! Tater’s owners JoAnn and […]
VERNON, FL
WMBB

Gary Sinise Foundation gifts Walton County veteran a brand new home

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Today marks a new beginning for a Walton County wounded veteran.  Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Brian Schiefer just moved into his brand new home, customized and gifted to him by The Gary Sinise Foundation. In 2008, Schiefer’s life was turned upside down.  “I had the humvee roll over […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Organization says Florida lacks driving safety laws in new study

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new study finds Florida is one of the most unsafe states for drivers based on recommended safety laws. In the report, states were ranked green, yellow or red. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety gave Florida, and 10 other states, the ‘Red’ ranking which means the state falls […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

‘Seriously, heads up!’: Rabies vaccines will drop from sky in Gulf Shores

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is preparing residents for a massive drop of rabies vaccines starting Jan. 24. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is dropping a fleet of rabies vaccines via airplane and helicopter in locations across Alabama, including Gulf Shores. The vaccines are used to protect local raccoon […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WMBB

WMBB

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy