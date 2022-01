The Buffalo Bills will have every player at their disposal against the New England Patriots on Wild Card Weekend. Buffalo’s final injury report did not list any players with an injury designation for the game. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) were the only two players dealing with injuries entering the week, but both players were full participants every day at practice. Despite Obada being healthy, the team opted to make him one of their many healthy scratches on Saturday night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO