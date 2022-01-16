ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UM Board of Regents fires Schlissel over inappropriate relationship with employee

By Editorials
Crain's Detroit Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Michigan Board of Regents on Saturday removed Mark Schlissel as president after an investigation revealed he had been involved in "an inappropriate relationship with a university employee" and used university email to communicate with that person, according to a statement from the school. "On Dec. 8,...

www.crainsdetroit.com

Scarlet Nation

University President Mark Schlissel fired following investigation

In a closed-door meeting on Saturday morning, the University of Michigan's Board of Regents fired school president, Mark Schlissel, with cause. According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the eighth-year president received a termination letter from the board detailing its decision for immediate action following the discovery of Schlissel's relationship with a subordinate.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Mary Sue Coleman
Person
Mark Schlissel
stljewishlight.org

University of Michigan president fired over inappropriate relationship with subordinate, including flirty knish emails

(JTA) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents fired the school’s president, Mark Schlissel, over an alleged relationship he conducted with a subordinate employee at the university. The news was announced Saturday in a letter posted to the university’s website along with a trove of emails and texts between Schlissel and the employee from recent years.
COLLEGES
Detroit News

UM regents' handling of Schlissel outside public eye questioned

The manner in which the University of Michigan Board of Regents removed Mark Schlissel as president Saturday has drawn some criticism because it changed the course of the state's largest public university outside the public eye. Before the regents announced Schlissel's termination, they held an unannounced virtual meeting earlier that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Evergreen

Board of Regents to vote on 2.5% tuition increase

The Board of Regents will vote this week on a proposed 2.5% tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year. If approved, this will be the sixth year in a row WSU has increased tuition. Three of the last five years had the maximum increase allowed by law, according to the Board of Regents meeting documents.
COLLEGES
#University President#College#Um Board Of Regents#The Board
St. Louis American

HSSU Board of Regents appoints Valerie Patton

Valerie Patton, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and president for the Greater St. Louis Inc., Foundation, was recently appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents. Patton formerly worked with the St. Louis Regional Chamber, serving as senior vice president of economic inclusion and workforce development strategies and executive director of the Chamber’s St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative. She is a current adjunct professor at the Washington University Brown School of Social Work, with previous adjunct professorship experience at Harris-Stowe College, and St. Louis Community College Forest Park. Patton serves on the boards of United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Washington University Brown School’s Regional Steering Committee for HomeGrownSTL, and the Howard University School of Business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Defender

University Investigates Reports Of KKK Recruiting Students On Campus

The University of Utah is investigating several reports of on-campus racist incidents, including Ku Klux Klan sightings and on-campus hate crimes. In early October, a group of white men dressed up in hooded robes and walked into a dorm, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In a separate incident, a Black student reported having feces smeared across their dorm door in the same building.
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
US News and World Report

Teachers Union Asks That Schools Remain Closed Monday

BOSTON (AP) — The largest teachers union in Massachusetts called Friday on the education commissioner to keep public schools closed Monday, when most students were scheduled to return to the classroom after the holiday break, so staff members can come in and get tested for COVID-19. The request was made with input from the Massachusetts Teachers Association's environmental health and safety committee and public health experts, union President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.
EDUCATION
News Talk 1490

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The HBCU community received some disturbing news to start the New Year. Multiple institutions were on alert after receiving threats of potential violence on Tuesday. Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern...
COLLEGES
abc45.com

Public university offering professors money to infuse 'social justice' into lessons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TND) — Professors at a public university are being offered money to restructure their classes and include content focusing on "diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice." In an email to faculty, the University of Memphis says those interested can submit their revised syllabi along with a 500-word...
COLLEGES
accesswdun.com

Syfan named to Georgia Board of Regents

Gainesville businessman Jim Syfan was one of two men appointed Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. One of the founders of Turbo Logistics, Syfan will represent the Ninth Congressional District. He assumes the post immediately, replacing Philip Wilheit on the 19-member board that oversees the state's public colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, GA
goshen.edu

English Language Instructors

Adult and Graduate Programs at Goshen College is looking for an experienced English language Instructor to teach English classes at all levels three days and/or nights per week throughout the duration of the program. The English as a New Language program is available for adult learners of all levels in our community.
GOSHEN, IN
ingrams.com

UM board rejects mask mandates for spring semester

A decision from the UM System Board of Curators has voted down campus mask mandates for students within the UM System. With the start of the new semester, universities such as MU recommend wearing masks indoors but will not require them. University of Missouri system president Mun Choi brought two...
COLLEGES
DCist

Several D.C.-Area Universities Will Start Spring Semester Virtually

Universities across the region are starting the semester with virtual classes or delaying student return as COVID cases surge to record highs. American, Gallaudet, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, and Maryland are among the universities making the changes. (Disclosure: American University owns the license to DCist’s parent company, WAMU.) Many are encouraging staff and faculty to telework where possible, mandating vaccinations, letting students still move into dorms, and having return-testing regiments. Some are suggesting or providing KN95 masks for students and staff, which offer better protection against the virus.
COLLEGES

