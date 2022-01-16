Bengals end 31-year playoff drought, beat Raiders in wild-card round

Mike Hilton and the Bengals are heading to the divisional round of the playoffs. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The wait is over, Bengals fans.

Cincinnati won its first playoff game since 1991 on Saturday, triumphing over the Raiders 26-19 in the wild-card round. The 31-year streak was the longest active drought in the NFL going into the weekend.

The game came down to one final drive by the Raiders, as they took over down seven just after the two-minute warning. Derek Carr led the offense down to the red zone, but his pass on fourth down was intercepted at the goal line by linebacker Germaine Pratt to seal the win for Cincinnati.

Leading the way on offense was quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He leaned on budding superstar Ja’Marr Chase – who reeled in nine catches for 116 yards – and C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Boyd, who both hauled in touchdowns.

The Bengals’ defense held the Raiders in check for much of the game, forcing them to settle for a field goal four times. Carr finished with 310 yards, one touchdown and the one interception while throwing 54 passes. Darren Waller led Las Vegas in receiving with seven catches for 76 yards while Hunter Renfrow added eight for 58. Zay Jones scored Las Vegas’ lone touchdown on the day.