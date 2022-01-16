ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals end 31-year playoff drought, beat Raiders in wild-card round

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068pIO_0dmxJGgM00
Mike Hilton and the Bengals are heading to the divisional round of the playoffs. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The wait is over, Bengals fans.

Cincinnati won its first playoff game since 1991 on Saturday, triumphing over the Raiders 26-19 in the wild-card round. The 31-year streak was the longest active drought in the NFL going into the weekend.

The game came down to one final drive by the Raiders, as they took over down seven just after the two-minute warning. Derek Carr led the offense down to the red zone, but his pass on fourth down was intercepted at the goal line by linebacker Germaine Pratt to seal the win for Cincinnati.

Leading the way on offense was quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He leaned on budding superstar Ja’Marr Chase – who reeled in nine catches for 116 yards – and C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Boyd, who both hauled in touchdowns.

The Bengals’ defense held the Raiders in check for much of the game, forcing them to settle for a field goal four times. Carr finished with 310 yards, one touchdown and the one interception while throwing 54 passes. Darren Waller led Las Vegas in receiving with seven catches for 76 yards while Hunter Renfrow added eight for 58. Zay Jones scored Las Vegas’ lone touchdown on the day.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Derek Carr: Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia 'the right guy'

The Raiders may have lost in the first round of the playoffs Saturday, but if you ask their quarterback, they also may have found their coach. When asked after the 26-19 loss to the Bengals about interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr had nothing but praise. “We all think...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans RB Derrick Henry cleared for contact ahead of Bengals game

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday that "we’re going to need to run the football" to get past the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday and book a trip to the AFC Championship Game. Part of that plan involves getting All-Pro running back and former Most Valuable Player candidate Derrick Henry back in the lineup for the first time since he injured his foot on Halloween.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Seal
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds — NFL Divisional Playoffs

While the rest of the AFC playoff teams were in action this weekend, the Tennessee Titans took some much-needed time thanks to a bye. Following three playoff games that were all won by fellow AFC division champions, now the Titans know who they’ll face in their postseason opener. Tennessee...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Drought#Cincinnati#American Football#Raiders 26 19
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to erroneous whistle that led to Bengals TD

It’s just the first game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend but this may very well be the biggest talking point of the week. Near the end of the first half in the Raiders-Bengals game, a whistle was blown during a play. As players are conditioned to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy