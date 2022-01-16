ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cerruti’s 18 points lifts Albany over NJIT 71-56

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

Matt Cerruti scored 18 points to lead Albany to a 71-56 over NJIT...

The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
ABC News

How to get free at-home COVID tests for your family

As parents scramble to get COVID-19 tests for their children amid a surge in cases, new options are now available. People can now get free at-home rapid tests mailed to their doorsteps by the government, and private health insurers are now required to pay for certain at-home COVID tests. Here...
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
