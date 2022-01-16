ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago P.D.’ 9×12 Preview: “To Protect”

Cover picture for the articleChicago P.D. 9×12 “To Protect” focuses on Voight and his new CI, but it will hopefully also highlight what we hope are new dynamics within the team. Otherwise, what was the first half of the season for?...

Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Stella Kidd Pregnant?

Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) has been making a lot of questionable decisions lately. Some of the things she’s done make sense, but they lead to other choices that have left us wondering. For one thing, traveling and focusing on her Girls on Fire program seems totally in line. However, Kidd eventually stops communicating with Severide. She also stops returning calls from her boss, Chief Boden. Her decision to stop communicating with them seems off.
TV & VIDEOS
onechicagocenter.com

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see if anyone else on the cast might follow suit. It’s a storyline that caught many fans by surprise due in large...
TV SERIES
FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is LaRoyce Hawkins From 'Chicago P.D.' Married? Does He Have Any Kids?

If you are intrigued by movies and TV shows that follow law enforcement officials pursuing justice, then Chicago P.D. is a police drama to get hooked on. The series premiered in 2014 and has already gone on for nine seasons so far. LaRoyce Hawkins plays the role of Officer Kevin Atwater. He also has a recurring role on Chicago Fire in several crossover episodes.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Things Have Changed for Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.' — Could It Mean She's Leaving?

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 9. There's seemingly no end to Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) troubles on Chicago P.D. Between a scandalous cover-up between her and Chief Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and harboring a secret marriage with a fellow detective, there's only so much pressure she can take before it comes to a head. As she grapples with her actions and relationships, could this be the end for Upton as part of the Chicago P.D.?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

Severide (Taylor Kinney) is a Chicago Fire centerpiece. The firefighter has been at the heart of some of the best narrative arcs in the entire series, and the departure of his partner-in-crime, Casey (Jesse Spencer), makes his presence all the more precious. But what if Kinney is the next cast...
TV SERIES
People

The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021

After 200 episodes of playing Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama, Spencer explained why it was a good time for him to exit the show. "This was a difficult decision because I have loved the show from the start but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said in a roundtable interview in October. (The Australian actor starred on House before jumping straight into Chicago Fire.) "I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time."
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire’s Stella Kidd named worst TV girlfriend of 2021

2021 is quickly nearing its end and the time has come for outlets to release their annual superlatives celebrating the best and worst the past year had to offer. While we’re typically thrilled to see Chicago Fire and its characters included on these end-of-year lists, we’re not quite sure what to make of one “honor” recently bestowed upon Chicago Fire‘s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Rojas on Chicago PD?

Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) seemed primed to become a core member of the Chicago PD cast. The character crossed paths with Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) during an undercover mission, and she impressed Voight so much that she was asked to become a part of the IU in season 7. The season...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Sophia Bush Decided To Return To Network TV For Good Sam After Chicago P.D. Controversy

Despite 2022 not even being a week old yet, TV networks aplenty have begun rolling out winter returns and midseason premieres, giving viewers a lot of options to consider as the outside world remains pandemic-torn. One such new series is CBS’ Good Sam, which stars Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill vet Sophia Bush alongside Star Trek Discovery and Harry Potter franchise alum Jason Isaacs. The hospital-set drama is Bush’s first broadcast network role after her highly publicized exit from the One Chicago universe back in 2017, and the star has opened up about what drew her back to the Big 4.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

How to Watch “Chicago” triple premiere tonight: Med, Fire & P.D.

The Chicago Franchise returns to NBC tonight with three back-to-back premieres. Catch new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. when you register for Peacock and FuboTV. Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. join the Windy City’s doctors, fire department, and police officers for their action-packed—and often life-threatening—professions. Produced...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Biggest Predictions for Season 9 Return

The winter finale of “Chicago PD” didn’t leave fans on a cliffhanger, but it still left plenty of storylines to look forward to. And after weeks of anticipation, the One Chicago franchise finally put out a trailer for the next episode. If the midseason finale didn’t have you biting your nails or sitting at the edge of your seat, this one might.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Will Burgess ever learn the truth about Roy on Chicago PD?

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) entered Chicago PD season 9 at a low point. The officer was critically wounded and nearly lost her life after a run-in with the criminal Roy Walton (Michael Maize). She thankfully survived, and Roy paid with his life after Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) shot him in self-defense.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened in season 10 episode 10?

There was lots to unpack during the winter premiere of Chicago Fire. The biggest question mark going into the episode “Back with a Bang” was Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who appeared suddenly and without any explanation to a confused Severide (Taylor Kinney). There was also the promotion...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire, NCIS Among Latest Shows to Halt Production Over COVID-19

More broadcast TV shows are putting production on hold due to COVID-19. NBC's Chicago Fire has halted production on the tenth season of the beloved series following positive COVID test results, Deadline reports. Production was underway Tuesday but halted on Wednesday as contact tracing got underway. As of now, a...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases 'Sweet Romantic Moments' for Atwater

Kevin Atwater’s love life on Chicago P.D. is best summarized by LL Cool J’s 1987 single “I Need Love,” in which the rapper yearns for that special someone. With Halstead and Upton having eloped, and Ruzek and Burgess carving out a unique family unit with Makayla, the Intelligence cop just wants someone to feel safe with outside of the job, much like his cohorts.   “He’s looking for a space where he can get peace, where he can feel protected as much as he protects and serves everybody else,” LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, tells TVLine. “That’s really what he finds in...
