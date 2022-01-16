‘Chicago P.D.’ 9×12 Preview: “To Protect”

Kevin Atwater’s love life on Chicago P.D. is best summarized by LL Cool J’s 1987 single “I Need Love,” in which the rapper yearns for that special someone.
With Halstead and Upton having eloped, and Ruzek and Burgess carving out a unique family unit with Makayla, the Intelligence cop just wants someone to feel safe with outside of the job, much like his cohorts.
“He’s looking for a space where he can get peace, where he can feel protected as much as he protects and serves everybody else,” LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, tells TVLine. “That’s really what he finds in...
