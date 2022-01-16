Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two points in birthday win

Guentzel scored the game-winning goal, dished an assist and added four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Guentzel saw his personal 18-game point streak snapped Thursday against the Kings, but he didn't stay quiet for long. He set up Kris Letang's game-tying goal midway through the first period, and then Guentzel tallied the decisive goal 37 seconds into overtime. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 37 points (eight on the power play), 109 shots on net, 35 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 31 contests. A top-six role with the Penguins is a great position and one Guentzel has shown plenty of success with the last four seasons.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO