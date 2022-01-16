ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two points in birthday win

 2 days ago

Necas scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. He...

Hurricanes forward Martin Necas enters NHL COVID protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Martin Necas for a few games. The Canes said Monday that the winger has entered the NHL COVID protocol and will be sidelined. The news on Necas came on the day defenseman Jaccob Slavin returned to practice for the first time since being placed in the COVID protocol.
Necas produces as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier.
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two points in overtime win

Guentzel scored the game-winning goal, dished an assist and added four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Guentzel saw his personal 18-game point streak snapped Thursday against the Kings, but he didn't stay quiet for long. He set up Kris Letang's game-tying goal midway through the first period, and then Guentzel tallied the decisive goal 37 seconds into overtime. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 37 points (eight on the power play), 109 shots on net, 35 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 31 contests. A top-six role with the Penguins is a great position and one Guentzel has shown plenty of success with the last four seasons.
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Two points including GWG

Trocheck scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. He ripped home his eighth goal of the season early in the second period from right on Thatcher Demko's doorstep, then got a helper a few minutes later when Martin Necas found the back of the net on his 23rd birthday. Trocheck's been on a roll since the beginning of December, piling up four goals and 11 points through 14 games.
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in win

Svechnikov notched two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. Both helpers came in the second period as the Hurricanes pulled away, and he also added six hits, two PIM, two shots and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Svechnikov has had a great start to 2022, racking up three goals and six points in the first five games of January.
Dylan Larkin describes ‘huge’ two points after comeback win vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings swept the season series against the Buffalo Sabres thanks to their dramatic 3-2 overtime win this afternoon at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The Red Wings found themselves unable to generate any offensive firepower for the first 50 minutes of the game, and trailed midway through the final frame by a 2-0 margin. However, Vladislav Namestnikov tallied his team’s 3rd shorthanded goal in the past two weeks to get Detroit on the scoresheet, and it wasn’t long before captain Dylan Larkin would tie the game on a rocket from the left face-off circle.
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two points in Monday's win

Nelson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, levied three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Nelson broke a scoreless tie at 11:44 of the second period, and he also assisted on Anthony Beauvillier's tally in the third. The 30-year-old Nelson had been held off the scoresheet in his last two games after exiting the COVID-19 protocols. The Minnesota native is up to 11 goals, four assists, 51 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances. He's shooting 21.6 percent -- that's an unsustainable level, though his offense should remain fairly steady if he can chip in a few more helpers.
