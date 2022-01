Marner scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-5 win over St. Louis. His goal was incredible -- he took the puck away from a Blues player, turned toward the net and within two strides, Marner ripped the puck top cheddar over Jordan Binnington's glove. It went bar down. And it was like he had never been held off the ice. The Leafs have won 11 games in a row, dating back to last season, when Marner scores a goal. All he has to do now is stay out of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO