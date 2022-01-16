ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Blanks Isles on Saturday

Vanecek turned aside all 23 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders....

WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Collects game-winner Saturday

Wilson scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. His first-period tally held up as the game-winner as Vitek Vanecek out dueled Semyon Varlamov from Washington crease. It's Wilson's first point in over a month, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 25 points through 34 games.
NHL
Ilya Samsonov
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
iowawild.com

WILD BLANKED BY ADMIRALS, 3-0

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Wild (14-14-2-2; 32 pts.) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (14-18-2-2; 32 pts.) by a score of 3-0 at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Jan. 17. Wild forward Kaid Oliver played in his first career AHL contest and Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 23 saves in the loss.
NHL
Washington Capitals
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL

