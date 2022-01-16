Ducks' Sonny Milano: Out Saturday

CHICAGO -- Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center on Saturday. Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for Chicago (15-18-5), which won its fourth straight game. Fleury got his third shutout of the season and his 70th in the NHL.

