Ducks' Sonny Milano: Out Saturday

CHICAGO -- Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center on Saturday. Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for Chicago (15-18-5), which won its fourth straight game. Fleury got his third shutout of the season and his 70th in the NHL.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
Robertson is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play Saturday against the Lightning. Robertson recently saw his eight-game point streak come to an end. He's up to 32 points through 28 games on the year. In his absence, Jacob Peterson could get a shot at some top-line minutes.
Helm (lower body) will not be available Saturday against Arizona, per the NHL's media site. Helm will miss his third straight game Saturday. Without more information regarding the severity of his injury, he'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's tilt with Minnesota.
Rivers (illness) is expected to be out Saturday against the Lakers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Rivers will likely sit out for the first time since Dec. 15. In his absence, Facundo Campazzo and Bones Hyland could see more minutes.
Cernak (lower body) will not play Saturday against Dallas, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Cernak was considered a game-time decision so he's likely considered day-to-day right now. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Kings.
Dostal will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Blackhawks. Dostal has allowed four goals on 49 shots across two appearances this season. With both John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz in COVID-19 protocols, Dostal is the Ducks' top netminder. The 21-year-old is making just his second NHL start.
Barnes (knee) is out Saturday against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. After some confusion on his availability, Barnes will miss the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. In his absence, Yuta Watanabe, Precious Achiuwa and other forwards should see more action.
Capela (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. As expected, Capela will sit out for a fourth straight game. Gorgui Dieng will start and should see extra minutes along with Onyeka Okongwu.
Poeltl (back) is out Saturday against the Clippers, Noah Magaro-George of Pounding the Rock reports. Poeltl's last missed game was Nov. 16. In his absence, more minutes will be available for Jock Landale and Drew Eubanks.
