Moberly, MO

Pedestrian killed in Moberly crash

By Chanel Porter
 2 days ago
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Moberly on Saturday evening.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 1800 East Outer Road after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Investigation found a 27-year-old male was backing up in a private parking lot and accidentally struck a 68-year-old male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. His identity is not being released at this time until next of kin is notified.

The accident is being investigated by the Moberly Police Department.

The post Pedestrian killed in Moberly crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Columbia, MO
