Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Tending twine Saturday

Trenin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Trenin attempted to rally the Predators in the third period, as his goal got them within one, but they couldn't tie the game. The 25-year-old has reached double-digit goals for the first time in his three-year career. He's up to 15 points, 66 shots on net, 85 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 38 contests overall. The Russian forward is likely to see most of his playing time in a bottom-six role.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO