NHL

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Tending twine Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dostal will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Blackhawks....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Takes loss in second start

Dostal made 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday. Dostal allowed just one goal through the first two periods before allowing a third period power-play goal to Patrick Kane to go down 2-0. The 21-year-old Dostal was thrust into a starting role due to the league's COVID-19 protocols knocking out Anaheim's other options. The rookie netminder has a 2.89 GAA and a .929 save percentage in his three NHL appearances.
NHL
Person
Anthony Stolarz
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
#Twine#Ducks
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sonny Milano: Out Saturday

Milano (upper body) will not play against Chicago on Saturday. Milano was injured Friday against the Wild and is clearly still feeling the effects. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is available. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine Monday

Sorokin will get the starting nod for Monday's home tilt with the Flyers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Sorokin has won his last two starts, improving to 9-7-5 on the year. He's sporting a 2.43 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 21 games. The 26-year-old owns a strong .932 save percentage despite a 3-2-2 record at home.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Yakov Trenin: Tickles twine in loss

Trenin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Trenin attempted to rally the Predators in the third period, as his goal got them within one, but they couldn't tie the game. The 25-year-old has reached double-digit goals for the first time in his three-year career. He's up to 15 points, 66 shots on net, 85 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 38 contests overall. The Russian forward is likely to see most of his playing time in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL

