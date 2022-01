Petersen will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Petersen has allowed just one goal on 44 shots across his last two games, both of which were wins. Both Petersen and Jonathan Quick have played well of late, and the former has a good chance to keep that going against the Pacific Division's cellar dwellers in Seattle.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO