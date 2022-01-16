Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Promoted to NHL

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
Travis Kelce further enhanced his case for the Hall of Fame with his historic performance Sunday night. Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to have 100 receiving yards in a game, catch a touchdown pass, and throw a touchdown pass in a game. Of course, Kelce accomplished...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
Earlier: Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down on the first drive of today’s playoff game with an apparent ankle injury. Wirfs has not returned to the field, though FOX showed the 2020 first-round pick attempting to work through some drills on the sideline. Now, we have a reported diagnosis for his ailing ankle.
Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
Pateryn was called up to the active roster Saturday. Pateryn has bounced between levels throughout the last couple weeks. With Cam Fowler (COVID-19 protocols) out Saturday, Pateryn will be a candidate to fill the former's place in the lineup.
It's no secret that opposing players jaw at each other often during the course of a game. Whether it's trash talk or some light conversation, there are always words being exchanged on the basketball court. As fans, we often forget that players and NBA referees are always going at it,...
