Capitals' Tom Wilson: Collects game-winner Saturday

 2 days ago

Wilson scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win...

The Associated Press

Vanecek, Wilson lead Capitals past Islanders 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Wilson scored early, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-net goal late, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to lead the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Vanecek picked up his seventh win of the season and his third...
NHL
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
