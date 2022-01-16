ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Promoted to active roster

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pateryn was called up to the active roster Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Tristan Wirfs

Earlier: Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down on the first drive of today’s playoff game with an apparent ankle injury. Wirfs has not returned to the field, though FOX showed the 2020 first-round pick attempting to work through some drills on the sideline. Now, we have a reported diagnosis for his ailing ankle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Fowler
Person
Greg Pateryn
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Promoted to NHL

Lettieri was added to the active roster from the taxi squad for Saturday's game against Chicago. Lettieri will skate in a middle-six role Saturday. He has five points in 12 NHL games this season, but he's picked up just one point over his last six outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Martin Frk: Elevated to active roster

Frk cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and was elevated to the active roster from the taxi squad Sunday. Frk has averaged 18:09 of ice time -- 5:02 during the power play -- and tallied one goal over two NHL appearances this season. He was elevated in light of Adrian Kempe's entrance into the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He is likely to participate in Monday's contest against San Jose on the road.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rams' Eric Weddle: Activated to 53-man roster

The Rams elevated Weddle off the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday. Weddle hasn't made an appearance in the NFL since 2019, but he's come out of retirement ahead of the playoffs after Jordan Fuller (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week. The veteran safety will be active for the wild-card showdown against the Cardinals, but it's unclear how much playing time he will actually receive. Taylor Rapp (concussion) is also out, so Weddle, Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess are all candidates for increased roles against Kyler Murray and Arizona's dynamic offense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Recalled to active roster

Sherwood was promoted to the active roster from AHL Colorado on Monday. Sherwood has recorded 25 points over 22 appearances with AHL Colorado this season. The 26-year-old last appeared in the NHL on Nov. 22. Over seven top-level performances, the Ohio native has averaged 10:02 of ice time and distributed one assist.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: On active roster

Dauphin was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with Arizona, per CBS Sports. Dauphin posted a minus-2 rating in Monday's loss. The 26-year-old has three points and a minus-4 rating in eight NHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikey Eyssimont: Added to active roster

Eyssimont was elevated from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday. Although Eyssimont's been promoted, he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game versus Washington. The 25-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy