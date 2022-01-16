Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Promoted to active roster

The Rams elevated Weddle off the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday. Weddle hasn't made an appearance in the NFL since 2019, but he's come out of retirement ahead of the playoffs after Jordan Fuller (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week. The veteran safety will be active for the wild-card showdown against the Cardinals, but it's unclear how much playing time he will actually receive. Taylor Rapp (concussion) is also out, so Weddle, Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess are all candidates for increased roles against Kyler Murray and Arizona's dynamic offense.

