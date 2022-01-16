ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Lands in protocols

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stolarz was placed on the COVID-19 list and will not...

www.cbssports.com

Anthony Stolarz
CBS Sports

Ducks' Cam Fowler: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Fowler was placed in the COVID-19 protocols Saturday. This is a big absence for the Ducks, as Fowler has maintained a top-four role with 20 points in 39 games. He had an assist Friday versus the Wild. Kevin Shattenkirk figures to see an increase in playing time to cover for Fowler's absence.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Anaheim Ducks
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Josh Manson: Enters protocols

Manson was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Manson will miss Wednesday's clash with Colorado at a minimum now that he's landed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Ducks are shorthanded on the back end at the moment, so look for Anaheim to recall several defenders ahead of its matchup with the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL

