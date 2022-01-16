Kings' Damian Jones: Questionable vs. Rockets

The Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings will play once again today at Golden 1 Center. The Kings won the first matchup, and the Rockets will be looking to even the season series and the away-and-away series specifically. It’s tempting to see the 18-27 Kings and think, “Oh this is a...
The Houston Rockets will take on the Sacramento Kings once again on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. This is a rematch of Friday’s game which saw Sacramento come away with the 126-114 win. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Kings prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Arrrrgh. Jimmy G’ terrible throw and Warner hurt on back to back plays. I’m gonna blame McNair for that too. Damn, what am I watching? Down 14 to the Rockets. Gallo is back from the bar after watching the Niners, and he likes our chances. Kingsguru21 agrees with...
The Kings could be pretty close to full strength when they face the Houston Rockets against Sunday at Golden 1 Center, but that will depend on the status of centers Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones. Jones cleared NBA health and safety protocols Saturday after Holmes was cleared earlier in the...
Jones (conditioning) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. Jones is expected to return after a four-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Richaun Holmes also returned from protocols, so the Kings should have their usual center rotation back for the first time in January.
It’s Sunday, it’s early and it’s the Rockets. You have literally seen and heard it all before. The only surprise left for you with this team is how unsurprised you’ll feel at the unexpected. Let's talk Kings basketball. When: Sunday, January 16th, 3:00 PM PT. Where:...
The Houston Rockets (13-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (28-28) at Golden 1 Center. Houston Rockets 118, Sacramento Kings 112 (Final) We discussed that play, the Kings loss to Houston and plenty of trade deadline talk. Shoutout to our presenting sponsor: @TheBurgerPatch. 🔊: https://t.co/t1Xd7GfGKd. 📺: https://t.co/W2uAk2Q4qz pic.twitter.com/RzZDezszjC – 11:49...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Rockets entered Sunday determined to avenge Friday’s loss to the Kings, having spent the previous 24 hours concentrating on how to avoid making the same mistakes in their second game in three days at the Golden 1 Center. Deja vu found them anyway. For...
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes will start in Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Holmes will make his first appearance in the year 2022 after missing the first half of the month in the health and safety protocols and working his way back from them. Holmes has a $5,400 salary...
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out for the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday night due to a shoulder injury, per The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson. It’s a bit out of nowhere as Bagley had a strong outing on Friday night with...
Only one more quarter stands between the Sacramento Kings and the victory they were favored to collect going into this evening. a win is still up for grabs for either squad, but they are up 88-87 over the Houston Rockets. The top scorers for Sacramento have been shooting guard Buddy...
