NBA

Kings' Damian Jones: Questionable vs. Rockets

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jones (conditioning) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the...

www.cbssports.com

The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview

The Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings will play once again today at Golden 1 Center. The Kings won the first matchup, and the Rockets will be looking to even the season series and the away-and-away series specifically. It’s tempting to see the 18-27 Kings and think, “Oh this is a...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Kings prediction, odds, pick and more – 1/16/2022

The Houston Rockets will take on the Sacramento Kings once again on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. This is a rematch of Friday’s game which saw Sacramento come away with the 126-114 win. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Kings prediction and pick we have laid out below.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Rockets Game Thread

Arrrrgh. Jimmy G’ terrible throw and Warner hurt on back to back plays. I’m gonna blame McNair for that too. Damn, what am I watching? Down 14 to the Rockets. Gallo is back from the bar after watching the Niners, and he likes our chances. Kingsguru21 agrees with...
NBA
Damian Jones
Person
Richaun Holmes
CBS Sports

Kings' Damian Jones: Available off bench Sunday

Jones (conditioning) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. Jones is expected to return after a four-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Richaun Holmes also returned from protocols, so the Kings should have their usual center rotation back for the first time in January.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Rockets Preview: Space Oddity

It’s Sunday, it’s early and it’s the Rockets. You have literally seen and heard it all before. The only surprise left for you with this team is how unsurprised you’ll feel at the unexpected. Let's talk Kings basketball. When: Sunday, January 16th, 3:00 PM PT. Where:...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (13-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (28-28) at Golden 1 Center. Houston Rockets 118, Sacramento Kings 112 (Final) We discussed that play, the Kings loss to Houston and plenty of trade deadline talk. Shoutout to our presenting sponsor: @TheBurgerPatch. 🔊: https://t.co/t1Xd7GfGKd. 📺: https://t.co/W2uAk2Q4qz pic.twitter.com/RzZDezszjC – 11:49...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets get revenge against Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Rockets entered Sunday determined to avenge Friday’s loss to the Kings, having spent the previous 24 hours concentrating on how to avoid making the same mistakes in their second game in three days at the Golden 1 Center. Deja vu found them anyway. For...
NBA
#Rockets
numberfire.com

Kings' Richaun Holmes starting Sunday versus Rockets

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes will start in Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Holmes will make his first appearance in the year 2022 after missing the first half of the month in the health and safety protocols and working his way back from them. Holmes has a $5,400 salary...
NBA
NESN

Kings' Marvin Bagley III OUT For Sunday Vs. Rockets

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out for the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday night due to a shoulder injury, per The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson. It’s a bit out of nowhere as Bagley had a strong outing on Friday night with...
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Basketball
Sports

