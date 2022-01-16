Kings' Richaun Holmes: Questionable again

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley has been ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bagley is dealing with shoulder soreness, and as a result, he has been ruled out to close out the week. Richaun Holmes, coming off a stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, will start in his place down low.
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes will start in Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Holmes will make his first appearance in the year 2022 after missing the first half of the month in the health and safety protocols and working his way back from them. Holmes has a $5,400 salary...
The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
The Los Angeles Lakers were a hot destination in free agency. Over the summer, multiple players flocked to the team to chase a title alongside LeBron James in the NBA's biggest market. But since the start of the season, things have been less than ideal for the Lakeshow. Through the...
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as buyers as the February trade deadline draws nearer. Luka Doncic and the Mavs appear to be in the market for a big man, and it looks like they will be looking to overtake the Los Angeles Lakers in the race to acquire a highly coveted Eastern Conference center.
There has been hope in Brooklyn that Kyrie Irving, back in the fold and playing games with teammates, would have a change of heart on getting vaccinated so he could play in home games, not just road games. Irving himself seemed to leave that door ajar. Monday, Irving slammed the...
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Deandre Ayton hurt his ankle during the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan. The Suns have announced that it is an ankle sprain, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
The Eastern Conference is full of amazing teams and the Miami Heat is certainly one of them. But the biggest difference between the Heat and the other teams in the league is their ability to comb through hidden gems. One of their last founding is the undrafted rookie center Omer Yurtseven.
Comments / 0