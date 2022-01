BOISE, Idaho — With the current surge in coronavirus cases, Idaho hospitals are on a course to likely go back under crisis standards of care in the near future. Medical leaders from Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's say the chances of making the move to crisis standards of care are good if the COVID case surge fueled by the omicron variant continues at its current pace. Under crisis standards, it is possible that non-urgent or less-urgent care may not be provided in order to ensure timely response to the most severe life-or-death emergencies.

