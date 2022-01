NASHVILLE, Tn. (Courtesy: Bellarmine Athletics) -The Bellarmine Knights passed their first ASUN Conference road test on Saturday, rebounding from a three-point halftime deficit to defeat Lipscomb 77-71 in Allen Arena behind a 25-point, eight-assist effort from Dylan Penn. The Knights, who moved to a perfect 3-0 in league play and 9-8 overall, got a big lift from Alec Pfriem, who drained a critical trey late in the game and converted all four of his free throws in the final 21 seconds of the game to finish with 16 points.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO