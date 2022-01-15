ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Big Board Friday Week 20: St. Francis vs. St. John's (Boys Basketball)

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one is always a good rivalry...

www.wtol.com

kmaland.com

AP Boys Basketball Rankings (1/18): AL, AHSTW, Martensdale-St. Marys move up

(KMAland) --Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys moved up in the latest Associated Press boys basketball rankings. Harlan leads ranked KMAland teams coming at No. 2, one spot below last week's No. 1 ranking despite being undefeated. View the rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS...
John
Omaha.com

Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. St. John's

The Jays (10-5, 2-2) are on a two-game losing streak as they work to find their rhythm again after COVID disrupted their schedule. They haven't played a home game in more than a month. So they'll be motivated to perform well Wednesday. But things won't be easy against a dynamic St. John's squad. Here's the preview.
OMAHA, NE
#Boys Basketball#Home#The Pit#Big Board#Trac
NJ.com

Lower Cape May edges out St. Joseph (Hamm.) in OT - Boys basketball recap

Archie Lawler had a game-high 25 points, his fourth game of 20 points or more, to lead Lower Cape May past St. Joseph (Hamm.) 69-66 in overtime in Cape May. Lower Cape May (4-8) trailed 41-39 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored St. Joseph 21-19 in the fourth to tie the game and got the win in overtime, ending a three-game losing streak.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sports

