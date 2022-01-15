Big Board Friday Week 20: St. Francis vs. St. John's (Boys Basketball)

Archie Lawler had a game-high 25 points, his fourth game of 20 points or more, to lead Lower Cape May past St. Joseph (Hamm.) 69-66 in overtime in Cape May. Lower Cape May (4-8) trailed 41-39 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored St. Joseph 21-19 in the fourth to tie the game and got the win in overtime, ending a three-game losing streak.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO