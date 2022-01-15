Big Board Friday Week 20: St. Francis vs. St. John's (Boys Basketball)

Sophomore Nassir Cunningham finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, topped Westtown (PA) in the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College in Springfield, MA. Junior Mackenzie Mgbako tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds for Gill St. Bernard’s (6-3) while...
With all of the area’s boys teams now in district play, we’ve hit the most fun stretch of the high school basketball season. From here on, every game matters as squads battle it out in an effort to make — and later, advance in — the playoffs.
(KMAland) --Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys moved up in the latest Associated Press boys basketball rankings. Harlan leads ranked KMAland teams coming at No. 2, one spot below last week's No. 1 ranking despite being undefeated. View the rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS...
Howard University's bid to knock off Notre Dame at home fell short. But, for once, the future looks bright for HU hoops.
The post Howard basketball makes Notre Dame game more than symbolism appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Donovan McKoy scored 20 points, including eight from the line, as St. Joseph (Mont.) won on the road, 54-49, over DePaul. Chris Williams added 12 points for St. Joseph (Mont.) (5-5), which led 30-27 at halftime and ended on a 13-11 run in the final period. Jeremy Clayville nailed eight...
The Jays (10-5, 2-2) are on a two-game losing streak as they work to find their rhythm again after COVID disrupted their schedule. They haven't played a home game in more than a month. So they'll be motivated to perform well Wednesday. But things won't be easy against a dynamic St. John's squad. Here's the preview.
St. Thomas is doing what’s never been done before.
The Tommies, a longtime powerhouse athletic program in the Division III MIAC, are in their first year transitioning to Division I, as members of the Summit League. No college has ever made that leap.
...
Archie Lawler had a game-high 25 points, his fourth game of 20 points or more, to lead Lower Cape May past St. Joseph (Hamm.) 69-66 in overtime in Cape May. Lower Cape May (4-8) trailed 41-39 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored St. Joseph 21-19 in the fourth to tie the game and got the win in overtime, ending a three-game losing streak.
The St. John’s basketball team is back on the road to face the Creighton Bluejays. It is not a secret that Wednesday night is a big night for the St. John’s basketball team. The Johnnies (10-5, 2-2 Big East) have another Quadrant 1 opportunity on the road against...
Comments / 0