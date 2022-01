Entering Saturday, Tennessee had not allowed a team to crack the 80-point barrier this season. Kentucky did it in 29 minutes of gameplay. (Not normal.) Tennessee also entered the day allowing a repressive 60.7 points per game and was the No. 2-rated per-possession defense in the sport, according to KenPom. Kentucky dropped UT from second to seventh in defensive efficiency after scoring more than anyone had on Tennessee in almost 22 years. (Still not normal.) The 18th-ranked Wildcats put up an instantly legendary performance that will not be forgotten by Big Blue Nation: 107-79 over No. 22 Tennessee.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO