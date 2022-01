Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/instacap-oklahoma-state-stuns-no-1-baylor-61-54/ I have no idea how they held on to win, but I sure hope they keep playing like this. It was a HUGE WIN for the Pokes. They played hard the whole game. 5 Likes. LoganOSU January 16, 2022, 12:36am #3. Hopefully they use this and...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO