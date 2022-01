Call of Duty Mobile is getting ready to start a new era with the first patch of 2022. After 12 seasons spanning across 2021, it’s time for a new beginning with the COD Mobile Season 1: Heist update in 2022. Activision has already announced that the next season won’t be called Season 12. Instead, it will be simply named Season 1: Heist. As explained by developers, this name refresh will apply to all seasons and Ranked Series going forward in 2022. So without further ado, let’s go over the details to look forward to with this major holiday update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO