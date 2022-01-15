Big Board Friday Week 20: Central Catholic vs. Clay (Boys Basketball)

Fillmore Central 45, Lewiston-Altura 95 (FC: Will Parker 11 pts, 5 rebs; L. Hellickson 8 pts. Cardinals Thomas Menk (25), Collin Bonow (23), Kyle Frederickson (23) combined for 71 points. L-A is unbeaten at 9-0) #5 in A Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 18 (R-P: Dawson Bunke 17 pts (5-7 threes); Malachi...
With all of the area’s boys teams now in district play, we’ve hit the most fun stretch of the high school basketball season. From here on, every game matters as squads battle it out in an effort to make — and later, advance in — the playoffs.
Briggsdale 56, Union Colony 50, in Briggsdale: Briggsdale secured a tight nonleague win to improve to 8-0. The two teams traded runs throughout the game. Union Colony used a 12-15 run in the second quarter to take a 34-27 lead at halftime. The Falcons responded with a 19-5 run in the third to lead 46-39 heading into the final quarter. Senior Michael Bittinger led a balanced Briggsdale squad with 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Tanner Fiscus added 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. Senior Rimson Mathias paced the Timberwolves with 15 points. Junior Richard Mata chipped in seven points, six rebounds and six assists. Union Colony fell to 5-5.
Ex-Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge alum, is one of eight transfer players joining the Missouri football program.
With the start of the MU spring semester Tuesday, the Tigers now have 14 total new players — the eight transfers and six early-enrollee freshmen.
Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher in 2021, running for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the All-Pac-12 first-team returner and led the conference...
When considering NBA prop bets or over/under wagers, pace of play is an important factor to keep in mind. The logic there is built around opportunity. The faster teams play, the more shot chances everyone should conceivably get. The same goes for the inverse, betting unders is a viable path if both teams play a slow brand of basketball.
TRIOPIA -- Caden Moore scored 21 points to lead the Triopia boys' basketball team to a 62-59 win over Brown County Tuesday night. Triopia remained undefeated in Western Illinois Conference play at 4-0, with wins over Routt and a tough Brown County team that reached the semifinals of last week's Winchester Invitational Tournament. The Trojans take on West Central at Bluffs this Friday night.
Wayne Franklin scored 13 points to lead Paramus Catholic to a 53-41 win over Bergenfield at Bergenfield. Franklin hit three of Paramus Catholic’s eight three-point field goals. Niko Gomez and Justin Bonsu each scored 12 points for the winners. This was a game with some wild early swings. Paramus...
R.J. Mustaro netted 22 points to lead Gloucester Catholic to a narrow 54-52 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. Jack Mustaro and Sal Serici each scored 11 points for Gloucester Catholic (5-7), which outscored Woodstown 17-15 in the fourth quarter. Jack Schneider led Woodstown (5-4) with 18 points. The N.J. High...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The third edition of the MetroNews Boys Basketball Power Index, sponsored by Thornhill Auto Group, is set. This edition includes results through the end of play on Monday, January 17th. We released the edition a day earlier than usual due to the limited amount of games on January 18th. The next edition will be published on Wednesday, January 26th and the index will be updated each Wednesday afternoon through the end of the regular season.
