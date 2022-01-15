Big Board Friday Week 20: Central Catholic vs. Clay (Boys Basketball)

Briggsdale 56, Union Colony 50, in Briggsdale: Briggsdale secured a tight nonleague win to improve to 8-0. The two teams traded runs throughout the game. Union Colony used a 12-15 run in the second quarter to take a 34-27 lead at halftime. The Falcons responded with a 19-5 run in the third to lead 46-39 heading into the final quarter. Senior Michael Bittinger led a balanced Briggsdale squad with 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Tanner Fiscus added 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. Senior Rimson Mathias paced the Timberwolves with 15 points. Junior Richard Mata chipped in seven points, six rebounds and six assists. Union Colony fell to 5-5.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 16 HOURS AGO