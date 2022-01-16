ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Thomas Bell scored 17 points with six...

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
Basketball
Sports
Bowling Green Daily News

Mean Green shut down Hilltoppers 65-60

The North Texas defense showed Saturday why it’s the best in Conference USA. The Mean Green shut down Western Kentucky for much of the afternoon and knocked down 10 3-pointers on the other end of the court to come away with a 65-60 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena. “They’re...
BASKETBALL
KESQ

Jacksonville State beats Eastern Kentucky 76-65

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 76-65 victory over Eastern Kentucky for its fifth straight win. Gibbs made 6 of 9 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Brandon Huffman had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jacksonville State (10-6, 3-0 ASUN). Maros Zeliznak and Demaree King added 11 points apiece. Braxton Beverly scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 0-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

IWU grinds out win at MVNU to stay perfect in league

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team continued its best start to a Crossroads League season since 2010-11 with a win at Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Saturday. The Wildcats saw a 60-45 lead with just over 12 minutes to play in the game turn into 71-69 deficit with 5:22 remaining. But after trailing for only 32 seconds, No. 7 IWU withstood a stout challenge from the host Cougars the rest of the way to claim an 88-85 win and move to 8-0 in league play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Smith scores 23 to carry Denver over Kansas City 63-55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night. Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Paopao, Oregon beat another top-10 foe, bumping No. 9 UConn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao had 22 points and eight rebounds as Oregon beat No. 9 Connecticut 72-59 on Monday. Sedona Prince added 14 points as Oregon (10-5, 2-1) won its second game against a Top-10 team in three days. The Ducks defeated seventh-ranked Arizona 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Von Oelhoffen's clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.
BASKETBALL

