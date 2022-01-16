Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team continued its best start to a Crossroads League season since 2010-11 with a win at Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Saturday. The Wildcats saw a 60-45 lead with just over 12 minutes to play in the game turn into 71-69 deficit with 5:22 remaining. But after trailing for only 32 seconds, No. 7 IWU withstood a stout challenge from the host Cougars the rest of the way to claim an 88-85 win and move to 8-0 in league play.

