First Official Look At Leslie Grace’s BATGIRL Costume

Willem Dafoe has shared an “interesting” pitch for a Joker sequel.The 66-year-old Spider-Man actor hinted at expanding his role in the Marvel and DC Universe during an interview with GQ. Sharing his thoughts about a potential “Joker imposter”, Dafoe said: “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter.”“So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker.”Referring to the films tarring Joaquin Phoenix, Dafoe shared an idea of a possibly “interesting story”.“If you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you had someone who...
Comments / 0