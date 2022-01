Introduction: With a two-goal game Monday — both of which tied the game for the Wild in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado — Kirill Kaprizov moved up to ninth in the NHL with 44 points in just 34 games this season. Perhaps it goes without saying, but the great ones sometimes get taken for granted so let's say it anyway: Kaprizov is absolutely living up to his rookie season, and then some.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO