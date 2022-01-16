ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dancer by Cody Carpenter

allaboutjazz.com
 2 days ago

Composer and Keyboardist Cody Carpenter has done it again with this remarkable album titled, "Balance Of Extremes". Featuring guest appearances from Gergo Borlai (drums), Jimmy Haslip (bass), Marco Sfogli (guitar), and John Spiker (mixing engineer)....

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Sfogli
Person
Jimmy Haslip
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Chaka left “Echoes” with all-time jazz greats

Back in 1982, during her Imperial Period as one of the most popular R&B vocalists around, Chaka Khan took a lovely career twist to join with a cast of all time jazz greats – Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke – to record a wonderful album of jazz standards.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Albums and Artists that Made 1971 Guitar’s Greatest Year

In 1971, rock and roll guitar was barely in its teens. But, remarkably, what started as R&B- and western-swing-infused three-chord rave-ups had grown to incorporate elements of folk, Chicago blues, modal jazz, Indian classical music and flamenco. The music of the 1960s – especially that of the Beatles – proved that the pop charts could deliver expressive, high-quality artistry that rivaled that produced in jazz clubs and symphonic halls. The music of the time also became the de facto voice of one of the most significant cultural upheavals in American history.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Steve Stevens Recommends Listening to These Five Guitar Solos

We recently asked some of the guitar world’s best-known players to name their favorite lesser-known guitar solos. Here are Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens’ top five choices…. 1) George Benson with the Brother Jack McDuff Quartet | 1964 live performance. GUITARIST: George Benson. “Just Google ‘1964 – Brother...
MUSIC
NME

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars release 63-track covers album for 30th anniversary

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars have released a 63-track covers album to celebrate their 30th anniversary – check it out below. A sequel to Kill Rock Stars’ original 1991 compilation which featured the likes of Bikini Kill, Nirvana and the Melvins, Kill Rock Stars’ new album ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ sees a host of bands covering tracks from the label’s impressive 30-year catalogue.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Blue Canoe Records#Crystal Hell
Guitar Player

Steel Panther’s Satchel Names His Top Five Guitar Solos

We recently asked several of the guitar world's best-known players to recommend some of their favorite electric guitar solos. With one catch, however: they had to avoid the obvious. In other words, no Gilmour, Hendrix, Clapton et cetera. Here’s what Steel Panther's fretboard extraordinaire Satchel had to say…. 1)...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Death Metal Stars Going 1970s Rock With Umbilicus

The new 1970s styled rock supergroup project Umbilicus have given fans a small taste of what is to come with the release of a short teaser clip as they finish up work on their debut album. The record is expected to arrive later this year from the new group that...
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Joe Pass

All About Jazz is celebrating Joe Pass' birthday today!. Joe Pass almost didn't make it as a musician due to his early battle with drug addiction. But following a successful rehab at Synanon and a recording session with fellow recovered musicians entitled Sounds of Synanon, the guitarist was signed by Dick Bock to the Pacific Jazz label. Pass made several albums as a leader and sideman for Bock, though work started drying up in the late 1960s as rock dominated the music marketplace.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Sisyphus by Kristen Lee Sergeant

"Sisyphus" is a groove-based take on the mistakes we repeat over and over again. Taking a cue from the mythological figure, the lyrics explore the depth to be found in repetition, while the music invents upon it. Featuring Jeb Patton on piano. Personnel. Date featured. This song appears by permission...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Nathan Borton: Each Step

The 1960s were fine and formative times for jazz guitar. Wes Montgomery was there. So was Grant Green. The pair led the pack, and still do, to an extent. Guitarist Nathan Borton, with his debut recording, Each Step, embraces the traditions of these two influences. Borton's sound comes directly out...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Regarding the Moon by Andrew Hadro

'Regarding the Moon' is a new composition by Greek bassist Petros Klampanis, commissioned and performed by Andrew Hadro, baritone saxophonist in New York City. Hadro began working on the concept in the early days of the pandemic as a way to give work to composers during the global performance outage. It is written for double string quartet (four violin, two viola, two cello), bass, piano, drums and features the baritone saxophone. It utilizes the extreme upper register of the baritone saxophone, a range and timbre rarely used by composers. The title is both a reference to the extreme upper reaches of saxophone range and a nod to composer Claude Debussy’s 'Clair de Lune'. The piece is so technically difficult that Hadro spent months re-learning the altissimo range of the baritone saxophone, while the recording took nearly 18 months to complete on two continents with sessions months apart. According to Petros, 'Andrew asked me to write a tune that features the high register of the baritone, a sound which I find especially beautiful and surely not what someone expects to hear from a bari. I tried to integrate the roles of the different ensembles, within the whole group (strings on the one hand and a jazz quartet on the other) and create a musical story that allows the leading instrument to shine but not overshadow the colors of the group.' This piece is the first in a series of compositions commissioned to feature the baritone saxophone with strings as part of Andrew Hadro's ongoing project, 'For Us, The Living'. Subsequent works will debut in 2022. 'Regarding the Moon' will be released on the ΠΚ Music label on December 24th, 2021. Available wherever music is sold or streamed. To learn more please visit andrewhadro.com and www.petrosklampanis.com.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Unscientific Italians, Andrea Keller & Tyler Mitchell

Music from the Southern Hemisphere highlights the first hour with tunes from new releases from Australia (Andrea Keller, Sandy Evans & Sam Anning) and New Zealand's Hatnohathat Trio. Hour two brings more from the L.A. band, The Gathering Orchestra, in anticipation of their upcoming release next month, and bassist Tyler Mitchell with the indomitable 97-year old Marshall Allen firing on all cylinders. The last hour is highlighted by music from the Hora record label—a super group called Unscientific Italians restructures some of Bill Frisell's compositions and the ROPE digs into the music of Charlie Haden. Enjoy!
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Is Led at Neighborhood Theatre

There is a history of jazz-oriented covers of rock bands, especially of the jam-oriented ones with an improvisational practice that is at least somewhat jazz-compatible. Jazz Is Dead has been interpreting the music of the Grateful Dead off and on since 1998, and more recently Jazz Is Phish has done the same for the music of the jam band Phish. Heavy metal avatars Led Zeppelin also had a strong improvisational bent—as Jazz Is Led leader Curtis Wingfield put it, they "never played a song the same way twice."
CHARLOTTE, NC
allaboutjazz.com

Bloom Funkhouser Duo: Exuberant Ellingtonia: Flute & Piano Sessions

Although the enormous quantity of Duke Ellington tributes recorded over the years is probably far too large to count, those involving flute and piano duos are a much rarer find. So it is a welcome occurrence that flautist Peter H Bloom and pianist John Funkhouser, two prominent veterans of the Boston jazz scene, have recorded just that: a thoughtfully curated, well-played collection of time-tested gems from the Ellington songbook which is perfect in highlighting the musicality and emotional potency of the master's corpus. Both musicians are noted multi-instrumentalists; Funkhouser is also an accomplished bassist, and Bloom's saxophone playing is just as good as his work on the flute, witness his contributions to the Mark Harvey Group's Rite for All Souls (Americas Musicworks, 2020) as evidence. But here Bloom's incisive flute, conjoined with Funkhouser's jaunty, swinging piano make for a fine partnership, one which brings some serious spark to these tunes.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Elvin Jones & Anthony Wonsey

We begin the first episode of 2022 with Anthony Wonsey celebrating the idea of an entire village raising a musician. The year of 2021 will continue to be a focus on this first episode as we profile the likes of Mafalda Minnozzi, Yoron Israel, Oli Astral and Benjamín Schnake. In between, we hear from legends like Elvin Jones, Horace Silver and Kurt Rosenwinkel. Enjoy the new 2022 send off.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Saturdays With Mort (Fega)

What Mort delivered was prime jazz, bright, scintillating, and freshly-crafted by the musicians who were making it happen, culled mostly from his own formidable record collection. This article first appeared at All About Jazz on December 26, 2006. We've embedded John Mariani's dedication to his brother Rob (the author) on...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Wish I thought it through by Linnéa Lundgren

With a passion for large ensembles Linnéa Lundgren writes and arranges songs somewhere on the border of singer-songwriter and jazz. Lots of intertwining melodies and a well executed orchestration invites you to be a part of her world. In this song, you're hearing the train you're on when travelling to see a loved one.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy