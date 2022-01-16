Southern over Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Sarah Lally led with 20 points, including eight from the line, as Southern won at home, 67-39, over Freehold Township. Casey Collins...www.nj.com
Sarah Lally led with 20 points, including eight from the line, as Southern won at home, 67-39, over Freehold Township. Casey Collins...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0