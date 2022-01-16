ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Southern over Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
 2 days ago
Sarah Lally led with 20 points, including eight from the line, as Southern won at home, 67-39, over Freehold Township. Casey Collins...

Vasallo, Burke lead Pascack Valley past Cresskill - girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Jules Vasallo and Ava Burke scored 12 points apiece for Pascack Valley, which pulled away with a 17-point fourth quarter to finish a 50-32 victory over Cresskill in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (5-4) closed with a 17-8 run in the final quarter to extend a 33-24 lead. It had trailed, 8-4, after the first quarter but responded with a 14-2 second period to build an eight-point halftime lead.
Arts over Bayonne - Boys basketball recap

Elijon Nix posted 14 points, seven assists, four steals and two rebounds for Arts in its 52-41 win against Bayonne in Newark. Anthony Akande delivered a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double with five steals, four assists and two blocks for Arts (4-3), which saw Zyaire Price and Faquir Mosley also add 11 points apiece. Price tacked onto his totals with eight boards, three dimes, three steals and three blocks while Mosley tallied four rebounds and three swipes.
Edison ties South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Lucas Longo’s two third-period goals allowed Edison to come away with a 4-4 tie against South Brunswick at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction. South Brunswick (1-6-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period due to goals from Thomas Lagomarsino and David Lakatos. Despite goals from Edison’s Andrew Dasilva and Pat Decker, South Brunswick maintained its two-score lead going into the third thanks to scores from Latakos and Lagomarsino.
Ridgewood defeats Bernards - Boys ice hockey recap

Ridgewood’s John Dunphey and Carson Kopff each netted two goals in its 7-4 victory over Bernards at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Tied 2-2 at the end of the first period, Ridgewood (5-4-1) took over in the second as it outscored Bernards 4-1. Ridgewood’s Chris Canone, Jacob Kaliberda, and Michael...
Wrestling: Results, links and featured coverage for Tuesday, Jan. 18

Note: This schedule is subject to weather and COVID-related changes. Please check with teams before heading to a venue. Moorestown (8-3) at Northern Burlington (12-0), 7pm. Brick Township (6-4) at Toms River North (3-8), 6:30pm. SKYLAND. Somerville (3-4) vs. Gov. Livingston (4-2) at Governor Livingston High School, 5:30pm. UCC. Somerville...
Midland Park defeats Bogota - Boys basketball recap

Midland Park’s David Luberoff led all scorers with 23 points and 15 rebounds to propel his team past Bogota 56-41 in Bogota. Trailing by five at the end of the first quarter, Midland Park (8-2) presented stout defense the rest of the way as it outscored Bogota 37-17. Midland...
Boys hockey: Zullo scores four in Princeton’s win over Nottingham

Princeton junior Cooper Zullo had a career-high four goals in Princeton’s 10-0 win over Nottingham on Monday at Mercer County Park. Zullo had two hat tricks earlier this season and one as a freshman in 2019-20. Nico Vitaro, John O’Donnell, Brendan Beatty, Gabe Silverstein, Andrew Benevento and Julian Drezner...
NJSIAA wrestling power points for Tuesday, Jan. 18

After a full week of matches, there is some clarity developing in the NJSIAA wrestling power points which will help determine the seedings for the upcoming playoffs. New rankings in every public and non-public group were released on Tuesday. Below find the most recent power points for every team. Up...
Boys bowling performance lists for Jan. 18

NOTE: Performance lists are based on statistics reported by coaches and school officials to njschoolsports.com as of Jan. 17. Any scores not reported to njschoolsports.com or scores added after this list was published will not appear. HIGH GAME SCORES. Player School High Game. Caleb Bertino Camden Tech 300. Matt Comerro...
Monmouth is leaving MAAC, Big South for Colonial Athletic Association

Conference realignment has hit the Jersey Shore. Monmouth is leaving the MAAC and the Big South for the Colonial Athletic Association, multiple sources confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The CAA, based in Richmond, Va., is also targeting Stony Brook and Hampton beginning in the 2022-23 school year after James Madison left the CAA to join the Sun Belt in November.
The legacy continues: Crispin embraces opportunity to follow in father’s footsteps

With the name comes the expectations. Does he have the same NBA range? Does he play with the same intensity and emotion? Can he put the team on his back and win a state title?. Fair or not, it was naturally going to happen when your last name is Crispin, your dad enjoyed a storybook career and you grew up with a basketball in your hands from a very young age.
Rutgers men’s basketball on the move; Greg Schiano hits transfer portal (PODCAST)

Maybe not yet. But the Rutgers men’s basketball team is working its way back into the NCAA Tournament picture after a gritty road win at Maryland and a solid start to the second semester. Elsewhere, Greg Schiano appears determined to rebuild his offensive line on the fly through the transfer portal. We break it all down on this week’s Rutgers Rant and also discuss wrestling, women’s basketball and more.
NJ Advance Media’s James Kratch, Keith Sargeant earn top N.J. awards from National Sports Media Association

NJ Advance Media’s James Kratch and Keith Sargeant on Tuesday were chosen as New Jersey’s best sportswriters by the National Sports Media Association. Fittingly, Kratch and Sargeant shared the award after working together for a third year on the Rutgers sports beat, providing coverage for NJ Advance Media, which supplies content to NJ.com, The Star-Ledger and other affiliated newspapers.
