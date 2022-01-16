Notre Dame beats Middletown North by one in OT - Girls basketball recap
Nicole Villalta-Barrantes posted 25 points and five boards for Notre Dame to help it slide past Middletown North, 52-51 in The State vs. The Shore Fight For...www.nj.com
