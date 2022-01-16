Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

Chance Gibson, a two-sport athlete from The Woodlands and Texas A&M freshman, died in a car crash Saturday en route from College Station, university officials said. Gibson, 18, was killed Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. while returning to the Houston area for the holiday break, said Texas A&M Spokesman Tyler Pounds.
ATHENS, Ga. — One of Georgia football’s biggest fans will be at the College Football Playoff championship Monday night to cheer on the Bulldogs against Alabama. For Taeden Johnson, his connection to Georgia football is more than what happens on the field. In the early hours of Jan....
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
The post Norfolk State holds off Howard to stay perfect in MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years. The Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) are likely...
The North Texas defense showed Saturday why it’s the best in Conference USA. The Mean Green shut down Western Kentucky for much of the afternoon and knocked down 10 3-pointers on the other end of the court to come away with a 65-60 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena. “They’re...
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrn Flowers had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Long Island University to an 83-61 victory over Central Connecticut State on Saturday. Alex Rivera added 21 points and Eral Penn had 13 points for the Sharks (6-9, 3-2 Northeast Conference).
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege announced Sunday he is transferring to Western Kentucky. “Excited to finish out my career at @WKUFootball!” Doege posted on Twitter. Doege completed 65.2 percent of his passes for a career-best 3,048 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games for the Mountaineers...
1. Zionsville (9-2) lost to Noblesville 47-66. 2. Chesterton (12-0) beat Laporte 69-44. 3. Westfield (10-3) lost to Hamilton Southeastern 58-88, beat Culver Academy 54-52. 4. Carmel (10-3) beat Indpls Cathedral 71-57. 5. Fishers (13-2) beat Brownsburg 49-38. 6. Valparaiso (13-2) beat Michigan City 76-60, beat South bend Washington 64-47.
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 20 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Longwood to a 66-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Zac Watson, Jordan Perkins and Nate Lliteras each scored nine points for the Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference).
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 76-65 victory over Eastern Kentucky for its fifth straight win. Gibbs made 6 of 9 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Brandon Huffman had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jacksonville State (10-6, 3-0 ASUN). Maros Zeliznak and Demaree King added 11 points apiece. Braxton Beverly scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 0-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryce Thompson and Oklahoma State completed quite a journey to beat a No. 1 team on the road for the first time in school history. They also gave Baylor consecutive home losses. Thompson scored the game's final six points and finished with 19 as the...
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points to help California Baptist beat Utah Valley 75-73 on Saturday night. Ty Rowell scored 16 points for Cal Baptist (11-5, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference).
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to power Robert Morris to a 74-64 victory over Northern Kentucky in Horizon League play on Saturday. Spear notched his fourth double-double of the season to help the Colonials (5-14, 1-7) snap a...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The ball continues to wind its way through North Carolina State’s wealth of options, from Elissa Cunane inside or to any number of outside shooters. Cunane scored 23 points and a dozen players scored to help the fourth-ranked N.C. State beat No. 16 Duke 84-60 on Sunday, keeping the Wolfpack unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 19 points and Tay Sanders added 18 as UCF knocked off No. 24 South Florida 67-51 on Sunday. Battles finished 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Knights (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). Sanders made 7 of 11 shots. Alisha Lewis pitched in with 12 points and six assists as UCF snapped the Bulls' four-game win streak and denied them the 700th win in program history.
Comments / 0