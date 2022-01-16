ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-16 14:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow...perhaps tapering to a period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta, Menominee and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, as well as Culebra, St John, and St Thomas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow developing this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 15:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; White PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING Icy road conditions remain a concern across portions of northeast Georgia. Overnight temperatures in the teens to middle 20s will re-freeze any moisture left on roadways. Patchy black ice will create hazardous driving conditions...mainly in shaded areas and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing late Tuesday morning.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Additional light to moderate lake effect snow will continue through Wednesday. * WHERE...Alger and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly Black ice expected through mid to late morning Below freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s lead to re- freezing of any slush or moisture this morning, especially on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by mid to late morning. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and traveling.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota. Target Area: North Itasca; South Itasca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...North Itasca and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED THIS MORNING Sub-freezing temperatures will allow for the potential of any wet spots on roadways to turn into patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads. Use caution if traveling. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of black ice.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED THIS MORNING Sub-freezing temperatures will allow for the potential of any wet spots on roadways to turn into patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads. Use caution if traveling. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of black ice.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tazewell Winter Weather and Wind Advisory Ended at 100 AM EST This Morning The Winter Weather Advisory for additional minor accumulations of snow and blowing snow ended at 100 AM EST this morning. While some snow showers may linger in the area through the early morning hours, additional accumulations of snow are expected to be little more than a trace. Note, however, gusty west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue through the morning allowing for areas of blowing snow. Those planning to venture out early this morning should be prepared for areas of ice and snow that remain on some roads and even areas that were previously plowed may have a layer of snow on them once again as snow blows and drifts around in the strong winds. Not all roads may be cleared as well. Use extreme caution if you plan to travel this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. Also, use extreme caution on snow and ice covered sidewalks and walkways as you venture about this morning. Only limited improvement in these conditions is expected today as temperatures largely remain below freezing. Wind chill readings early this morning will be in the single digits and teens above zero. Those planning to venture out should wear layers of clothing to protect from the bitter cold.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange; Perry Patchy Freezing Fog Possible In Sheltered Valleys This Morning Very patchy fog and mist has developed in sheltered valleys where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few, isolated slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling in these sheltered valleys and you encounter fog.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains and Lea. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Reeves County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Reeves County Plains. * TIMING * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

