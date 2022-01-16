Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tazewell Winter Weather and Wind Advisory Ended at 100 AM EST This Morning The Winter Weather Advisory for additional minor accumulations of snow and blowing snow ended at 100 AM EST this morning. While some snow showers may linger in the area through the early morning hours, additional accumulations of snow are expected to be little more than a trace. Note, however, gusty west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue through the morning allowing for areas of blowing snow. Those planning to venture out early this morning should be prepared for areas of ice and snow that remain on some roads and even areas that were previously plowed may have a layer of snow on them once again as snow blows and drifts around in the strong winds. Not all roads may be cleared as well. Use extreme caution if you plan to travel this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. Also, use extreme caution on snow and ice covered sidewalks and walkways as you venture about this morning. Only limited improvement in these conditions is expected today as temperatures largely remain below freezing. Wind chill readings early this morning will be in the single digits and teens above zero. Those planning to venture out should wear layers of clothing to protect from the bitter cold.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO