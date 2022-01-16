Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, as well as Culebra, St John, and St Thomas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
