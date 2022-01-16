High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains and Lea. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
Comments / 0