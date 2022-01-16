ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Even elite Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl duo can’t pull Oilers from mediocrity

By Larry Brooks
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago

If the Bruins had failed to rise above mediocrity despite having both a young Bobby Orr and a young Phil Esposito in their lineup in the late 1960s and early 1970s, would that be tantamount to the ongoing failure in Edmonton?

If the Penguins hadn’t been able to make a dent with both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin joining their squad within a year of each other in the early 2000s, would that equate to the white noise coming from the Oilers, with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at the mutual heights of their powers?

You’d say that the Oilers are the NHL’s version of MLB’s Angels, except that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have never really played a full season together and that almost every time I see McDavid speaking in any type of public setting it seems as if he has just been force-fed a pint of lemon juice.

Though if you were sent out there to answer hypotheticals about adding Evander Kane without the accompaniment of owner Daryl Katz and general manager Kenny Holland, the people actually responsible for making the decision, you probably would be a bit sour about it, too.

I love that whenever a player becomes available under extenuating circumstances, whether it be a Kane or a Tony DeAngelo or a Vitali Kravtsov, there is an immediate rush of reports indicating that “Up to 16 teams have shown interest!” ahead of the inevitable news void that often lasts for months.

Someone is going to have to explain how the Avalanche can be taken seriously as Stanley Cup contenders while they rank 29th overall in save percentage at .892, surrounded in that category by teams from Seattle, New Jersey, Arizona, Ottawa and Montreal, not one of which is even in the hunt for the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jp7QZ_0dmxCpsy00
Leon Draisaitl (l.) and Connor McDavid.

If there is anything more pointless than the upcoming All-Star event, which is set for Las Vegas, it is arguing over the players selected to fill the divisional 11-man rosters.

You know what might have made it more interesting this year? If the rosters had been comprised exclusively of players promoted to the NHL off taxi squads as COVID-related replacements.

Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza and Christopher Lloyd could have been the coaches.

I received a number of messages last week informing me that Eddie Giacomin wore No. 30 only for his NHL debut in the 1965-66 opener against Montreal. After that, he wore No. 1 for the remainder of his Rangers career. That surprised me, I’d misremembered seeing Giacomin wear No. 30 more often than that from the side balcony, but apparently not, and so thanks for the heads-up.

But when the not-yet Eddie! Eddie! Eddie! was sent to AHL Baltimore for a short spell during the middle of that season, the Rangers did not reserve No. 1 for him. Indeed, a check of my program lineup from the Jan. 9, 1966 game at the old Garden against the Bruins shows that Cesare Maniago wore No. 1 for that one, while backup Don Simmons had No. 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNrYO_0dmxCpsy00
Eddie Giacomin in 2009.

When Giacomin did return to New York later that month, he slipped back into the No. 1 that was later retired in his honor, while No. 30 was assigned to Maniago, who, by the way, started the final 19 games of the season.

Attendance of just under 11,000 in San Jose for the Rangers on Thursday night is just another in the pile of hockey-related revenue evidence indicating that, unless the NHL and NHLPA come up with some sort of voodoo economic equation over the next few years, the cap is going to be no higher than $84.5 million in 2024-25.

It always catches me off guard when I see a Red Wings player wearing No. 14. It seems odd that Detroit management has not retired the number in honor of Brendan Shanahan, the player most singularly responsible for ending the franchise’s 42-year Cup drought in 1997.

They’d had Steve Yzerman, they’d had Sergei Fedorov, they’d had Nicklas Lidstrom … and in 1994, the 100-point Red Wings were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the 82-point Sharks. In 1995, the 70-point Red Wings were swept in the Cup final by the 52-point Devils, and in 1996, 131-point Detroit was taken out in conference finals by 104-point Colorado.

The next year, along came Shanahan, the quintessential power forward of his era, to change the culture and point the Red Wings to consecutive Cups and three in six years.

Finally, I have an idea that Malkin might make it the next time there is a vote for the NHL’s Greatest 100 Players.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl snaps back at reporter as tensions boil over in Edmonton

To say things are going poorly for the Edmonton Oilers right now would be an understatement. Since sitting atop the Pacific Division on December 1 with a 16-5-0 record, the Oilers have lost 12 of its last 14 games — including six straight defeats — and have plummeted out of playoff contention entirely. A big reason why is due to the Oilers’ goaltending duo of Mikko Koskinen and Stuart Skinner playing disastrously this year, with save percentages of .900 and .907 respectively.
NHL
NBC Sports

Slumping Oilers can’t find answers to the same old questions

Don’t blame Connor McDavid for not definitively knowing if Saturday’s Oilers collapse against the Senators was the worst loss of his regular season career. Much like picking the most exciting McDavid goal, choosing the worst Oilers loss is daunting because of the staggeringly large selection. It would be like leafing through every book at The Library of Congress.
HOCKEY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Fedorov
Person
Brendan Shanahan
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Marilu Henner
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Angels#Avalanche#Stanley Cup
600 ESPN El Paso

Ovechkin, McDavid, Draisaitl Headline NHL All-Star Roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington star Alexander Ovechkin and high-scoring Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headline the rosters for the NHL All-Star Weekend announced Thursday. Selected for the eighth time, Ovechkin led voting in the Metropolitan Division to earn the captaincy for the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions. A player will be added to each team through Last Men In voting that ends Monday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy