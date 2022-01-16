ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Miesha Tate dropping to flyweight to fight Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night on May 14

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will continue her comeback inside the Octagon in May -- in a new weight class. The UFC has booked a 125-pound flyweight matchup between Tate and Lauren...

www.espn.com

