Miesha Tate dropping to flyweight to fight Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night on May 14

Henry Cejudo has hit back at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent taunt towards the man known as “Triple C”. While he may not have fought since back in May 2020 when he successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, there’s still an intriguing aura that surrounds Henry Cejudo. In addition to being one of the very few two-weight world champions in UFC history, the Olympic hero also has dreams of going one step further by claiming a third world title in the UFC. Of course, the fact that he’s retired serves as quite the obstacle for him, but that didn’t stop the 34-year-old from calling Alexander Volkanovski out when Max Holloway had to withdraw from their trilogy fight.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO