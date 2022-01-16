ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Arians leads South Dakota State in romp past Denver, 80-62

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmxBJ2r00

Alex Arians scored 19 points and led five players in double-digit scoring as South Dakota State rolled over Denver, 80-62 on Saturday to stay unbeaten through six Summit League games.

The Jackrabbits raced to a 21-point lead at intermission, 44-23, and cruised to the win.

Luke Appel scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, D Wilson and B Scheierman each added 11 points and M Mims contributed 10 points for South Dakota State (15-4, 6-0 Summit League).

K.J. Hunt scored 18 points to lead Denver (6-14, 2-5). Coban Porter added 16 point off the bench and Touko Tainamo added 13 points and six rebounds.

———

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/—/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
State
South Dakota State
Denver, CO
College Basketball
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado College Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit League#Jackrabbits#Scheierman#Ap
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

515K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy