Oregon beats No. 7 Arizona with last-second jumper in OT

 2 days ago

Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.

The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally's 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince's 16 points.

“I’m super happy,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “We really needed this win. It helps us in the big picture as well.”

Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10.

“Very tough loss today,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t think we played a bad game. I thought we did some good things. We didn’t do a good job maintaining our lead down the stretch.”

Sabally opened overtime with a basket before Lauren Ware tied the game for Arizona. Sabally then made a free throw, but Yeaney answered with a basket to put the Wildcats ahead 63-62 with 2:14 left to play.

Paopao put Oregon back in the lead on a layup with 43.6 seconds left in overtime and Rogers added two free throws. Yeaney tied the game 66-66 on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, before Sydney Parrish missed a jumped and Rogers grabbed a rebound and hit the game-winner.

“I thought Sydney would make it, but somehow it landed in my hands,” Rogers said. “I knew we only had a couple seconds left, so I just shot it.”

Rogers was 1 for 10 from the field before making her final attempt.

“I didn’t lose any confidence, it’s just that today wasn’t my day,” Rogers said. “But I made a big shot to win the game.”

Arizona led 57-48 on a 3-pointer by Yeaney with 5:59 left to play and the lead was 59-53 on a jumper by Wellington with 2:18 left in the game. Paopao and Prince each scored to get the Ducks within 59-57 with 1:04 left in regulation.

After Arizona committed a turnover with 21.5 seconds left, Sabally scored to tie the game at 59 with 11.4 seconds remaining and the Wildcats could not get off a shot in the final seconds.

Arizona had a 38-27 lead at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half. Oregon closed within 46-35, but Derin Erdogan made two free throws before Sam Thomas and Helena Pueyo each hit a 3-pointer to push the Wildcats ahead 54-37.

Oregon closed out the third quarter with four points in a row, and Prince scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. Paopao made a 3-pointer to get the Ducks within 54-48 with 7:10 left to play before Yeaney responded with her own 3.

Barnes had issues with the officials after Oregon shot 26 free throws compared to 10 for the Ducks. Two Wildcats fouled out, and Arizona committed 23 fouls compared to 15 for Oregon.

“There were a lot of questionable calls that did not go our way,” Barnes said. “I think we are a pretty aggressive team and a lot of those calls were momentum shifters. … I’ve never had a game where we shot 5 of 10 from the line with some of the most athletic guards in the country and played a team that shot 26. It is tough to play that way.

"It is what it is. We are going to get homered in different places and that was clearly going on today.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats suffered their second loss in three games after winning their first 11. … Taylor Chavez, who transferred from Oregon to Arizona last year, had one assist in six scoreless minutes.

Oregon: The Ducks have faced three teams that reached last year’s Final Four, and lost to Stanford and South Carolina before defeating Arizona. Oregon will complete its run against all four Final Four teams from a year ago when it hosts Connecticut on Monday.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Utah on Friday.

Oregon: Hosts No. 10 Connecticut on Monday.

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

