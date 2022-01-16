ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Furious Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson boots water bottles into the crowd after being substituted against Man United... before apologising after Steven Gerrard questioned him in the dressing room

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Morgan Sanson couldn't contain his rage when No 8 number flashed up on the electronic board at Villa Park, hoofing some drinks towards his own supporters.

The Frenchman's carelessness ceded possession to Fred and set United away for Bruno Fernandes' second on 67 minutes, before Steven Gerrard replaced him with Philippe Coutinho moments later.

Seething he didn't get the chance to make up for his error, Sanson took his frustration out on pitch-side paraphernalia as his team-mates watched on – with a couple of bottles flying into the Villa Park crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8rzd_0dmxB9Iq00
Morgan Sanson reacted angrily to being substituted against Manchester Untied at Villa Park

Coutinho would go onto tap in the equaliser as Villa surged back for a point, and Sanson's frustration didn't last.

The £15.5 January 2021 signing wrote on Twitter: 'Sorry for the second goal that I cost but especially big apologies for the bad reaction I had with the bottle that landed in the crowd. Of course it wasn't voluntary

'Obviously it was due to my immense frustration at leaving the team at 2-0! I really wanted to apologise to everyone for that. Now back to work and head up! Thank you all for the support.'

Gerrard certainly wasn't always cool-headed No 8 during his own playing days, and was understanding of Sanson's explanation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MoQ9_0dmxB9Iq00
The Frenchman was replaced by Philippe Coutinho just moments after conceding the second
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebGK3_0dmxB9Iq00
Steven Gerrard confronted the former Marseille midfielder in the dressing room afterwards 

'In terms of Morgan, I asked Morgan the question after the game: was the frustration at me or at you making an individual error,' the Villa boss said.

'He assured me it was over the individual error. I'm OK with that. I'm OK with the mistakes in my team because the players are trying to do the right things.

'We've all made them throughout our careers so, I'll never point a finger at a player making a mistake trying to do the right thing.

'I would have had an issue if that was on the back of the decision and the reaction because you need to respect the person that's coming on the side and he assured me it was absolutely nothing to do with that so it wasn't an issue.'

Sanson will also have been frustrated at underperforming on only his second start of the season, having missed the start of 2021-22 with injury and illness.

The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor Coady headed home in the 59th before a nervy finish at Molineux Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain form despite big lead over Premier League rivals

Kevin De Bruyne insists there can be no easing up now after firing Manchester City closer to another Premier League crown with a superb winner against Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker produced a moment of magic 20 minutes from time to settle a tight battle between the title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.It was a potentially decisive blow in the race, lifting the champions 13 points clear of the Londoners at the top of the table.Regardless of whether Liverpool can cut into the lead – the Merseysiders have played fewer games and still have to visit City – it would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
